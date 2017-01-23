What's New for 2017: Ferrari

Should you be fortunate enough to find yourself ready to place an order for a 2017 Ferrari, you'll have the Italian automaker's most advanced lineup to pick between.

Then again, odds are that you're already on the list if you want to buy a new Ferrari—after all, the Prancing Horse mostly hand-picks its buyers. It's what sets the brand apart from, say, Porsche.

The big news for 2017 is the arrival of the GTC4 Lusso, which takes the place of the oddly-named FF. It carries over the FF's 12-cylinder shooting brake theme, but it reprises an historic nameplate and adds more power and a more advanced infotainment system inside.

Otherwise, the lineup mostly stands still—but that's typical for Ferrari, which doesn't really think of its vehicles based on their model years.

Here's a more comprehensive look at what you'll find in a Ferrari showroom this year:

Ferrari 488

Available in GTB (hardtop) and Spider (convertible) formats.

Redesigned last year to replace the well-received 458.

The brand's "easiest" supercar to drive.

70 special variants to be made as part of brand's Tailor Made division. Ferrari F12berlinetta Second only to the LaFerrari in terms of power.

Ferrari GTC4 Lusso

New model replaces FF.

Stays true to FF's V-12, all-wheel drive shooting brake concept.

V-12 cranks out 680 (versus 651) horsepower.

The most practical Ferrari just got more desirable.

