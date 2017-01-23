2017 Nissan Murano gets a mid-year update, adds Apple CarPlay

In a somewhat unusual move, the 2017 Nissan Murano has been updated halfway through the year to offer some popular—and worthwhile—features.

The mid-year update to the Murano, also called a "2017.5 Nissan Murano," was spotted by our eagle-eyed colleagues at CarsDirect.com.

Notably, the update includes expanded Apple CarPlay and active safety feature availability on lower trims. Prices for the 2017.5 Nissan Murano rose modestly from $30 on base S trims, to $170 for SV and SL trims, and $430 on top Platinum trims over the 2017 versions.

In 2017 models, Nissan added Apple CarPlay (but no mention of Android Auto) to an $890 navigation package available on S models, but standard on SV and higher trims. For 2017 models made until now, CarPlay was only available on top Platinum trims.

Similarly, an advanced safety bundle available on SV trims and higher includes a surround-view camera system, blind spot monitors with rear cross-traffic alert, and moving object detection. The advanced safety bundle, which Nissan calls its "Driver Assistance Package," leaves out forward collision warning with automatic emergency braking, which is still only available on SL and Platinum trims.

The Driver Assistance Package costs $900 and requires an additional $2,540 SV Premium Package add-on that includes heated seats, a panoramic sunroof, and premium stereo.

Nissan says it'll detail further the Murano's new half-year additions, including a Midnight Edition, at the Chicago Auto Show next month.

For now, if you're looking to take advantage of the available CarPlay in the 2017 Nissan Murano, ask the dealer and/or plug in your phone to the infotainment. The two versions of the Murano are visually identical, so definitely try before you buy.