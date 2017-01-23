2018 Subaru Crosstrek to debut next month

Subaru Crosstrek teased
Andrew Ganz Andrew Ganz
January 23, 2017

The all-new 2018 version Subaru's remarkably popular Crosstrek quasi-crossover will make its debut next month at the Geneva Motor Show in Europe. To whet the appetites of those eager to take the new Crosstrek to their local ski slope, the automaker has released a single teaser image that gives us a great feel for what's to come.

The good news for those who helped make the Crosstrek the brand's third-best seller—almost double the volume of the Subaru Impreza on which the current Crosstrek is based. 

MORE: Read our 2017 Subaru Impreza review

That formula rolls into 2018 unchanged, although the Crosstrek will now take advantage of Subaru's all-new 2017 Impreza on which it will be based. The latest Impreza shares little with its predecessor and features a new platform and a vastly-improved interior.

The next-gen Crosstrek is said to boast a more butch look than the current Impreza-on-stilts look, but the teaser clearly indicates a familial resemblance. It once again boasts considerably more ground clearance than the Impreza and features a chunky roof rack. It's hard to say if the unpainted fender flares that mark the current model will be included, however. 

Outside of the United States and Canada, the Crosstrek is known as the XV; until 2016, it was known as the XV Crosstrek here. Look for the Crosstrek to make its first arrival in America at April's New York International Auto Show before it goes on sale probably not too long thereafter. 

Tags:
2017
The Car Connection
See the winners »
2017
The Car Connection

Recommended Galleries

Nissan's multi-prong crossover approach may pay off Nissan's multi-prong crossover approach may pay off
2018 Volkswagen Tiguan video preview 2018 Volkswagen Tiguan video preview
Nissan Rogue Sport video preview Nissan Rogue Sport video preview
2018 BMW 4-Series arrives with updated look, stiffer suspension 2018 BMW 4-Series arrives with updated look, stiffer suspension
 
Ratings and Reviews
Rate and review your car for The Car Connection
Review your car
The Car Connection Daily Headlines
I agree to receive emails from the site. I can withdraw my consent at any time by unsubscribing.
Thank you! Please check your email for confirmation.
 