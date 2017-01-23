Faraday's lack of a future, Subaru BRZ, Nissan Rogue Hybrid: What’s New @ The Car Connection

Faraday Future FF 91
Andrew Ganz Andrew Ganz
January 23, 2017

Faraday Future teeters on the brink of collapse say insiders

The photo above was taken last April at the groundbreaking ceremony for Faraday Future's $1 billion plant in Nevada.

Volkswagen will become the first automaker to make Amazon's Alexa concierge service a factory-installed part of its new cars. 

GM's future SUVs and crossovers: Light-truck based, heavy sales

Crossovers and SUVs at General Motors don’t die—they multiply.

2017 Subaru BRZ

2017 Subaru BRZ

Enlarge Photo
 

From Motor Authority:

2017 Subaru BRZ: Playing in Spain

If you're still complaining about the Subaru BRZ's lack of turbo, you probably don't quite understand how Subaru--with help from Toyota--developed this sports car. From the beginning, the point was to save as much weight as possible, and that doesn't change with a 2017 update.

The Range Rover has been the flagship machine for the Land Rover family for decades now. You know it as a wealthy suburbanite mall cruiser but it's actually a wonderfully luxurious and extremely capable four-wheel-drive beast. The history of the Range Rover runs all the way back to 1970, and if you'd like to learn about how the model has evolved over that time then you're in luck.

A rev limiter is there for your benefit. Without it, you'd be facing down a potential busted engine and trickier launches, especially in higher horsepower vehicles. If you have a vehicle with a launch control mode, then you have a car fitted with a two-step rev limiter. One step is designed to help you get off the line as quickly and efficiently as possible, while the other step is there to protect your precious spinning engine parts. Jason Fenske from Engineering Explained is here to tell you how it all works.

2017 Nissan Rogue Hybrid, Catskill Mountains, NY, Jan 2017

2017 Nissan Rogue Hybrid, Catskill Mountains, NY, Jan 2017

Enlarge Photo

From Green Car Reports:

2017 Nissan Rogue Hybrid: gas mileage review

Last year, Nissan sold almost 330,000 Rogues in the U.S., making it by far the brand's most popular model.

China axes 103 coal-fired power plants, citing smog, overcapacity

During negotiations for the Paris Climate Treaty signed last fall, a major concern among critics was whether the carbon emissions of China's sprawling and inefficient energy sector could be reined in.

Earlier this month, Ford announced a host of new electrified vehicles, including prototype and production hybrid, plug-in hybrid, and battery-electric models.

Tags:
2017
The Car Connection
See the winners »
2017
The Car Connection

Recommended Galleries

2018 BMW 4-Series arrives with updated look, stiffer suspension 2018 BMW 4-Series arrives with updated look, stiffer suspension
Nissan's multi-prong crossover approach may pay off Nissan's multi-prong crossover approach may pay off
Nissan Rogue Sport video preview Nissan Rogue Sport video preview
2018 Volkswagen Tiguan video preview 2018 Volkswagen Tiguan video preview
 
Ratings and Reviews
Rate and review your car for The Car Connection
Review your car
The Car Connection Daily Headlines
I agree to receive emails from the site. I can withdraw my consent at any time by unsubscribing.
Thank you! Please check your email for confirmation.
 