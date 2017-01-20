Top Safety Pick+ explained, Dodge Demon, 37 mpg diesel pickup: What’s New @ The Car Connection

IIHS crash tests 2016 Ford Mustang
Andrew Ganz Andrew Ganz
January 20, 2017

How to be sure you're buying an IIHS Top Safety Pick+ car

You've seen the TV spots. You've read the ads. You've visited the automaker's website. That new car you want is very safe, they proclaim. It has received top marks from the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety—the Top Safety Pick+ award.

It's only January, and official stats on traffic fatalities for 2016 aren't expected for at least 10 more months. However, early estimates from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration suggest that auto-related deaths surged during the first nine months of last year.

The IIHS has revealed its list of what it considers to be the safest new cars available—those that qualify for its coveted Top Safety Pick+ award.

Vin Diesel with alleged 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon

From Motor Authority:

2020 Mercedes-Benz C-Class Coupe spy shots

Mercedes-Benz’s C-Class Coupe is one of the more handsome offerings in its segment, but the car is facing tough competition in the form of redesigned versions of the Audi A5 and Infiniti Q60.

The latest season of "Sherlock" came to a strange close, so we're putting our deductive logic to the test if you don't mind. 

McLaren wasn’t the only supercar marque with record deliveries in 2016. Rival firm Lamborghini has confirmed it delivered 3,457 cars in 2016, which represents a 7 percent increase on the record 3,245 cars it delivered in 2015. It means Lamborghini has experienced a growth in sales for the sixth consecutive year.

2017 Ram 1500 Night Package

From Green Car Reports:

Full-size diesel pickup truck that gets 37 mpg? Achates says yes

Could a full-size pickup truck ever get a fuel-economy rating of 37 mpg?

The first few Chevrolet Bolt EV electric cars were delivered in California's Silicon Valley more than a month ago, marking the start of what will be a nationwide rollout.

Transitions into new technologies always generate confusion and misinformation, and certainly that has been the case with modern electric cars.

 
2017
The Car Connection
2017
The Car Connection

