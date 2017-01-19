What's New for 2017: Kia

Kia's lineup grows for the 2017 model year with the addition of a new hybrid model: the Kia Niro.

Unlike the automaker's other hybrid—the Optima—the Niro isn't available with a gas-only powertrain. That's a big step for Kia and one that should help the brand prepare for increasingly stringent fuel economy standards. The Niro isn't quite a crossover, since it doesn't offer all-wheel drive. But it's also hard to call the tall-riding vehicle just a hatchback, either.

Elsewhere across the Kia lineup, the brand has debuted an all-new Cadenza, the less pricey of its two large cars. The latest Cadenza carries on the understated theme of its predecessor but amps up its coddling inside. The Sportage crossover has also been thoroughly redesigned, although it hit the market in early 2016 as a 2017.

The company's Sorento crossover was all-new last year, but for 2017 it it is newly-available with automatic emergency braking. Although the Kia Forte is starting to show its age, the automaker updated it with a new S trim level and some minor styling changes for the new year.

There's more on tap: The 2018 Kia Stinger arrives soon with rear-wheel drive and a choice of turbo-4 and twin-turbo V-6 power.

2017 Kia K900 Enlarge Photo

Here's a more comprehensive look at what you'll find in a Kia showroom this year:

Kia Cadenza

Kia's de facto flagship (ignoring the exceptionally rare K900) is all-new.

New 8-speed automatic.

Styling evolutionary outside, but big refinement gains inside.

Kia Forte

Minor styling updates inside and out.

New S trim level adds sportier look.

Now available with automatic emergency braking.

Base 1.8-liter engine dropped.

Kia K900

Lineup pared to Premium and Luxury trim levels.

Kia Niro

All-new model related to the Hyundai Ioniq.

Only available as a hybrid and not offered with all-wheel drive.

Lightweight FE model checks in at an impressive 50 mpg combined.

Prices range from about $24,000 to $34,000.

Kia Optima

No major changes to non-hybrid.

All-new Optima Hybrid delivers more fuel economy than outgoing model.

Optima Hybrid available in plug-in form with estimated 27-mile electric-only range.

Kia Rio

Red and black paint colors now available on base LX trim.

Kia Sedona

Automatic emergency braking and forward collision alert now optional.

Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity added.

Kia Sorento

Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity added.

Automatic emergency braking added as an option.

Kia Soul

Soul Exclaim model adds new 1.6-liter turbocharged 4-cylinder, 7-speed dual-clutch automatic.

Minor styling updates.

Two new paint colors.

Kia Sportage

All-new crossover available with a choice of turbo and naturally-aspirated 4-cylinders.

Automatic emergency braking available on certain trim levels.

Slightly larger than its predecessor, but also thriftier on gas.

___________________________________________

