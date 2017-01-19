Self-driving cars, 2018 Bentley Continental GT spied: What’s New @ The Car Connection

Uber self-driving prototype in San Francisco
Andrew Ganz Andrew Ganz
January 19, 2017

Self-driving cars could put 2 million people with disabilities to work, save $1.3 trillion each year

Motorists of all ages are concerned about self-driving cars. Uber and Lyft drivers are worried about losing their jobs, while others simply doubt that computers can drive as well as humans. (Fun fact: they can. And how.)

Earlier this month, we told you about the German owner of a VW Eos who had sued Volkswagen over the company's Dieselgate lies in the hope of having VW buy back the car.

General Motors and Hyundai today separately announced plans to invest billions in their assembly plants in the United States.

2018 Bentley Continental GT Convertible spy shots - Image via S. Baldauf/SB-Medien

2018 Bentley Continental GT Convertible spy shots - Image via S. Baldauf/SB-Medien

Enlarge Photo
 

From Motor Authority:

2018 Bentley Continental GT spy shots and video

Bentley’s Continental GT is now one of the oldest models in production, with the original coupe having first appeared on the scene as far back as the 2003 Geneva auto show.

A week ago Dodge came out with the statement it’s about to unleash the Challenger SRT Demon for 2018, likely the final model year for the current generation of the muscle car icon.

Netflix may have lost out to rival Amazon in snagging former “Top Gear” hosts Jeremy Clarkson, Richard Hammond and James May, but the popular streaming service will soon have a celebrity-studded car show of its own.

2017 Chevrolet Silverado HD diesel engine

2017 Chevrolet Silverado HD diesel engine

Enlarge Photo

From Green Car Reports:

GM adds B20 biodiesel capability to Chevy, GMC diesel trucks, cars

When it comes to reducing emissions, fleet operators generally have fewer options than individual buyers of passenger cars.

Tesla uses over-the-air software updates to quickly add new features to its electric cars, or to correct problems without the need for customers to bring their cars to service centers.

Despite scientists having reached a consensus years ago, considerable debate still appears to be raging over the reality of climate change.

 
Tags:
2017
The Car Connection
See the winners »
2017
The Car Connection

Recommended Galleries

2018 BMW 4-Series arrives with updated look, stiffer suspension 2018 BMW 4-Series arrives with updated look, stiffer suspension
Nissan Rogue Sport video preview Nissan Rogue Sport video preview
2018 Volkswagen Tiguan video preview 2018 Volkswagen Tiguan video preview
Nissan's multi-prong crossover approach may pay off Nissan's multi-prong crossover approach may pay off
 
Ratings and Reviews
Rate and review your car for The Car Connection
Review your car
The Car Connection Daily Headlines
I agree to receive emails from the site. I can withdraw my consent at any time by unsubscribing.
Thank you! Please check your email for confirmation.
 