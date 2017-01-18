BMW 4-Series, Mini Countryman JCW, '18 Nissan Leaf : What’s New @ The Car Connection

2018 BMW 4-Series arrives with updated look, stiffer suspension

BMW has given us some details about what's to come for its 4-Series coupe, sloped-roof sedan and convertible lineup for 2018. While they may not look much different from the 2017s currently on dealer lots, the 2018s gain a stiffer suspension designed to improve the way they hustle down a curvy road.

General Motors and Hyundai today separately announced plans to invest billions in their assembly plants in the United States. Emissions rules in other countries could help keep EPA regs in place On Friday, the Environmental Protection Agency stunned many observers by finalizing emissions standards* for new cars through the year 2025. While environmental groups praised the ruling--which came more than a year before it was due--automakers grumbled that the new benchmarks would force companies to make smaller, gas-sipping vehicles that consumers aren't interested in right now.

2018 Mini John Cooper Works Countryman revealed ahead of 2017 Shanghai auto show

A new generation of the Mini Countryman has just gone on sale and will soon be joined by a high-performance John Cooper Works model.

To some, the Porsche 959 is one of the most intriguing sports cars of the modern era. Genesis mulls building cars in US Hyundai and its sister company Kia are the latest to commit to increasing investment in vehicle manufacturing in the United States in the wake of threats from President-elect Donald Trump of new tariffs on vehicles and components imported into the country.

2018 Nissan Leaf: what we know so far about next electric car (updated)

The Nissan Leaf is by far the highest-volume electric car ever sold, with total sales now having passed 250,000 units.

