2018 BMW 4-Series arrives with updated look, stiffer suspension

BMW has given us some details about what's to come for its 4-Series coupe, sloped-roof sedan and convertible lineup for 2018. While they may not look much different from the 2017s currently on dealer lots, the 2018s gain a stiffer suspension designed to improve the way they hustle down a curvy road.

For the most part, the updates mirror those applied to the 3-Series for the 2016 model year.

Outside, the updated 4-Series lineup gains LED headlamps as standard equipment, while its front and rear bumpers have been mildly reshaped. To put it bluntly: this is an update only the most discerning BMW fan will notice from the outside.

Similarly, the 4's interior now features some new variants of wood and aluminum interior trim and there's now double French stitching across the top of its instrument panel. Some changes to the menuing system in the cars' infotainment systems round out the changes.

The good news for enthusiasts, however, is that BMW says its 4-Series models now ride and handle more like the "Ultimate Driving Machines" they purport to be. Both the standard and M Sport suspensions have been modified to ride a little firmer, which should improve tenacity through the twisties.

We'll have to wait for BMW's North American operations to announce details about the American-market models to know if there are any additional changes. It's expected that the 430i and 440i variants will carry over unchanged, at least as far as their engines and transmissions are concerned. Needless to say, we're most anxious to hear about any changes to the 2018 BMW M4.

