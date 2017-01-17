Takata recall expanded, BMW 5-Series driven, BMW launches its diesels: What’s New @ The Car Connection

Lexus to offer hybrid version of LS luxury sedan

When Lexus took the wraps off of its revamped flagship last week at the Detroit auto show, it did so without mentioning anything about a hybrid version—something that the brand has become associated with.

It's the vehicle that could finally make electric cars mainstream: the Chevrolet Bolt EV, with its ability to go upwards of 230 miles without having to be recharged. But unless you live in one of just two states, you can't march down to your local Chevrolet dealer this week to buy one. Why do people buy SUVs, and why do 76% of shoppers avoid them? Here's an interesting irony: according to J.D. Power's 2017 Auto Avoider Study, just 24 percent of U.S. consumers shopped for SUVs last year, and yet SUVs accounted for 42 percent of all vehicles sold, up from 34 percent in 2012.

2020 Mercedes-Benz GLA test mule spy shots - Image via S. Baldauf/SB-Medien Enlarge Photo

From Motor Authority:

2020 Mercedes-Benz GLA spy shots

Mercedes-Benz only a week ago unveiled the updated 2018 GLA but work on a successor is already well underway.

BMW’s 4-Series family has reached the midway point in its life cycle and has come in for a little nip and tuck to keep it looking fresh. The updates affect the entire range which consists of the 4-Series, 4-Series Convertible, 4-Series Gran Coupe and high-performance M4 and M4 Convertible. Bottas confirmed for Mercedes AMG F1 team, Massa to stay on at Williams Mercedes AMG has confirmed that current Williams driver Valtteri Bottas will fill the seat of retired reigning champion Nico Rosberg in the 2017 Formula One World Championship. Rosberg stepped down at the end of the 2016 after scoring his first title.

2017 Chevrolet Bolt EV Enlarge Photo

From Green Car Reports:

Electric Car Price Guide: every 2017 all-electric car, with specs (updated)

It's a hot topic whenever anyone mentions electric cars: pricing.

Last week, Volkswagen settled an array of criminal and civil charges over its 16-month-old diesel scandal with the U.S. Justice Department.