Is the third row in a crossover worth it?

Just because something says on its package that it can do something doesn't always mean that it should. That's just the case with many three-row crossover and SUV vehicles. They're advertised as seven-seat vehicles, which sounds like enough room for your entire family—plus maybe the dog and a few suitcases.

Unfortunately, that's just not feasible with many crossovers and SUVs. Is it really worth opting for a three-row crossover, especially when you'll pay extra for a convenience that may not be all that convenient after all?

Some crossovers with a third row—vehicles like the Nissan Rogue, the 2018 Volkswagen Tiguan, the Land Rover Discovery Sport, and even the larger Mazda CX-9 and the luxurious BMW X5—are the automotive equivalent of tiny houses. For some buyers, they may make a lot of sense. But it's worth evaluating the compromises ahead of actually signing on the dotted line.

2016 Land Rover Discovery Sport Enlarge Photo

We consider these vehicles to effectively be five-seat vehicles with compromised cargo areas.

Some questions to consider:

Who's going to sit back there?

If you plan to haul around more than four adults with any regularity, a three-row crossover may not be your best choice. In our eyes, the Honda Pilot, which boasts about 32 inches of third row legroom, is the bare minimum benchmark for adults. It's comfortable enough for short distances for adults, while children should have enough space back there for an entire day. Honda thoughtfully includes climate control vents for the third row and visibility is decent. By contrast, the smaller Nissan Rogue is available with a third row for a little under $1,000. It's advertised as having 31.4 inches of legroom—thanks in part to a second row that can slide forward and backward. In reality, the Rogue is much tighter. It delivers 8 inches less shoulder room than the Pilot, meaning two average size adults will be hard-pressed to sit next to one another. And taller passengers, if they can even squeeze back there, will need to bow their heads as there's not much headroom.