Is the third row in a crossover worth it?

2017 Nissan Rogue
Andrew Ganz Andrew Ganz
January 24, 2017

Just because something says on its package that it can do something doesn't always mean that it should. That's just the case with many three-row crossover and SUV vehicles. They're advertised as seven-seat vehicles, which sounds like enough room for your entire family—plus maybe the dog and a few suitcases.

Unfortunately, that's just not feasible with many crossovers and SUVs. Is it really worth opting for a three-row crossover, especially when you'll pay extra for a convenience that may not be all that convenient after all?

Some crossovers with a third row—vehicles like the Nissan Rogue, the 2018 Volkswagen Tiguan, the Land Rover Discovery Sport, and even the larger Mazda CX-9 and the luxurious BMW X5—are the automotive equivalent of tiny houses.  For some buyers, they may make a lot of sense. But it's worth evaluating the compromises ahead of actually signing on the dotted line. 

2016 Land Rover Discovery Sport

2016 Land Rover Discovery Sport

Enlarge Photo

We consider these vehicles to effectively be five-seat vehicles with compromised cargo areas.

Some questions to consider:

Who's going to sit back there? 

If you plan to haul around more than four adults with any regularity, a three-row crossover may not be your best choice. In our eyes, the Honda Pilot, which boasts about 32 inches of third row legroom, is the bare minimum benchmark for adults. It's comfortable enough for short distances for adults, while children should have enough space back there for an entire day. Honda thoughtfully includes climate control vents for the third row and visibility is decent.   By contrast, the smaller Nissan Rogue is available with a third row for a little under $1,000. It's advertised as having 31.4 inches of legroom—thanks in part to a second row that can slide forward and backward. In reality, the Rogue is much tighter. It delivers 8 inches less shoulder room than the Pilot, meaning two average size adults will be hard-pressed to sit next to one another. And taller passengers, if they can even squeeze back there, will need to bow their heads as there's not much headroom. 

Tags:
2017
The Car Connection
See the winners »
2017
The Car Connection

Recommended Galleries

Nissan Rogue Sport video preview Nissan Rogue Sport video preview
Nissan's multi-prong crossover approach may pay off Nissan's multi-prong crossover approach may pay off
2018 BMW 4-Series arrives with updated look, stiffer suspension 2018 BMW 4-Series arrives with updated look, stiffer suspension
2018 Volkswagen Tiguan video preview 2018 Volkswagen Tiguan video preview
 
Ratings and Reviews
Rate and review your car for The Car Connection
Review your car
The Car Connection Daily Headlines
I agree to receive emails from the site. I can withdraw my consent at any time by unsubscribing.
Thank you! Please check your email for confirmation.
 