Here's when the Chevrolet Bolt EV goes on sale in your state

2017 Chevrolet Bolt EV
Andrew Ganz Andrew Ganz
January 16, 2017

It's the vehicle that could finally make electric cars mainstream: the Chevrolet Bolt EV, with its ability to go upwards of 230 miles without having to be recharged. But unless you live in one of just two states, you can't march down to your local Chevrolet dealer this week to buy one. 

As Green Car Reports uncovered, the Bolt EV is just beginning a very slow roll-out that will eventually see it arriving in all 50 states by the end of September. Initially, the Bolt EV arrived in California and Oregon late last month. By the end of February, buyers in Massachusetts, Maryland, and Virginia will also be able to get in on the game. 

Read our 2017 Chevrolet Bolt EV review

That state list slowly expands to include more primarily coastal states as Spring unfolds. 

Here's a look at the roll-out: 

2017 Chevrolet Bolt EV electric car U.S. distribution plan by state, Oct 2016-Sep 2017

2017 Chevrolet Bolt EV electric car U.S. distribution plan by state, Oct 2016-Sep 2017

Enlarge Photo

Dealers can begin ordering Bolt EVs about two months prior to their expected arrival in each state. If you're a prospective buyer in, say, Colorado, you can place your order through a dealer in the Centennial State in March for delivery in May. However, if you happen to live in South Carolina, you'll want to mark your calendar for a July appointment to pick out your Bolt EV before it's finally delivered in September. 

