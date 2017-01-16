Takata recall expanded, BMW 5-Series driven, BMW launches its diesels: What’s New @ The Car Connection

Toyota adds 543,000 Lexus, Scion, Toyota vehicles to Takata recall roster

One week before a new U.S. president is sworn into office, a second major automotive scandal--the one involving Takata's fatally flawed airbags--is coming to an end.

According to a report published today, Fiat Chrysler Automobiles faces a criminal investigation by the United States Department of Justice over the EPA's claim that diesel engines in Jeep Grand Cherokees and Ram 1500 pickups violated the Clean Air Act. Takata to pay $1 billion fine, admit wrongdoing in proposed settlement This is turning out to be a big week for automotive scandals.

2017 BMW 5-Series Enlarge Photo

From Motor Authority:

2017 BMW 5-Series first drive review: Playing the middle

BMW’s middle child has always had identity issues.

It was all about big and bold vehicles at the Detroit auto show this year, and they didn’t come much bigger and bolder than the Audi Q8 concept. The concept hints at a production vehicle of the same name coming in 2018 and features a larger footprint than the related Q7, a fastback roof and a plug-in hybrid system delivering 442 horsepower and 516 pound-feet of torque. Audi also had on its stand the redesigned SQ5 and A5 Cabriolet. Lexus inadvertently confirms electrified LS A hybrid model was noticeably absent when Lexus took the covers off its fifth-generation LS flagship sedan at last week’s 2017 Detroit auto show. The sole model was an LS 500 powered by a twin-turbocharged 3.5-liter V-6 delivering 415 horsepower and 442 pound-feet of torque.

2014 BMW 328d xDrive Sports Wagon Enlarge Photo

From Green Car Reports:

All 2017 BMW diesels certified by EPA, production now starting

This might not seem to be the most convenient moment to restart production of a gaggle of diesel cars.

Last month, the first Chevrolet Bolt EV electric cars were sold in California's Silicon Valley.