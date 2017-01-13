Jeep/Ram diesel violations, Mercedes beats BMW, Tesla P100D Ludicrous: What’s New @ The Car Connection

EPA: Diesel Jeep SUVs, Ram trucks violate Clean Air Act

Calling it a "clear and serious violation" of the Clean Air Act, the Environmental Protection Agency said today that Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA) installed emissions control devices on certain Jeep Grand Cherokee SUVs and Ram 1500 trucks that allowed them to skirt federal emissions standards.

Nissan's multi-prong crossover approach may pay off

Nissan didn't really surprise anyone when it took the wraps off of its latest crossover at the 2017 Detroit auto show earlier this week. After all, the 2017 Nissan Rogue Sport is the same thing as the Nissan Qashqai that has been sold globally for a while.

It's been a very busy week in the auto world--and it's not over yet.

2018 Mercedes-Benz E-Class coupe, 2017 Detroit auto show Enlarge Photo

From Motor Authority:

Mercedes overtakes BMW in sales race in US and abroad

The past 12 months have been very good for Mercedes-Benz. The automaker recorded worldwide sales of 2,083,888 million cars in 2016, the first time it’s cracked the 2.0 million mark and the first time since 2005 that it’s outsold arch rival BMW. The figure represents a substantial 11.3 percent increase on sales in 2015.

Toyota unveiled its all-new 2018 Camry at this year's Detroit auto show. It rides on a new platform, offers up a trio of powertrains, and wears some much sharper bodywork than versions that have come before it. It's also already set to go racing. That's because Toyota has a NASCAR Camry that rips around the ovals (and occasional road course), and now the 2018 version is ready for duty. Toyota reveals 210-horsepower Yaris, Gazoo name rumored To coincide with its return to the World Rally Championship in 2017, Toyota will launch a high-performance version of its Yaris subcompact hatchback inspired by the new Yaris rally car.

2016 Tesla Model S P100D in ‘Ludicrous Plus’ mode Enlarge Photo

From Green Car Reports:

Tesla P100D 'Ludicrous Plus' mode makes electric car even faster

As well as software updates to add back Autopilot functionality in its latest cars, Tesla CEO Elon Musk has hinted on Twitter at an update to improve performance even further.

