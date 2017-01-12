EPA: Diesel Jeep SUVs, Ram trucks violate Clean Air Act

2015 Ram 1500 EcoDiesel HFE
January 12, 2017

Calling it a "clear and serious violation" of the Clean Air Act, the Environmental Protection Agency said today that Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA) installed emissions control devices on certain Jeep Grand Cherokee SUVs and Ram 1500 trucks that allowed them to skirt federal emissions standards.

The devices "cause the vehicle to perform differently when being tested," said EPA Office of Enforcement and Compliance Assurance Assistant Administrator Cynthia Giles.

The EPA stopped short of calling the 8 auxiliary emissions control devices (AECDs) it discovered "defeat devices" as it has done with Volkswagen over that brand's non-compliant TDI diesels. It is currently waiting for FCA to "demonstrate why this hidden software isn't a defeat device," Giles told reporters on a conference call.

2014 Jeep Grand Cherokee EcoDiesel, Catskill Mountains, NY, Jan 2014

2014 Jeep Grand Cherokee EcoDiesel, Catskill Mountains, NY, Jan 2014

Today's EPA announcement affects all 2014-2016 Jeep Grand Cherokee and Ram 1500 models equipped with a 3.0-liter turbodiesel V-6 engine, which FCA markets as EcoDiesel. That's about 100,000 SUVs and pickups. There are no 2017 model year Grand Cherokee or Ram 1500 EcoDiesel models as the EPA discovered the 8 AECDs while it was attempting to certify the vehicle for the 2017 model year. 

The EPA said that the AECDs are software designed to make the vehicles perform differently by emitting considerably lower emissions during emissions testing than in real-world use. Not disclosing the presence of AECDs in a vehicle's software to the EPA is a violation of the Clean Air Act. If the EPA decides that the AECDs are indeed defeat devices that were intentionally installed, it could levy civil fines of up to $44,539 per vehicle, in accordance with the Clean Air Act; that could mean upwards of $4.4 billion in fines. 

More than half a dozen Volkswagen executives in Germany have been arrested over that automaker's scandal, but the EPA made no comment regarding FCA's management or engineers. 

The EPA says that the affected Jeeps and Rams are safe to drive, even though they don't meet federal air pollution standards. There is no recall and the agency said that no immediate action will be required from current owners.

