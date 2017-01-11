Honda adds 772,000 Accord, Civic, CR-V, and other models to Takata airbag recall

This morning we have good news and bad news.
The good news is, the massive recall of Takata's fatally flawed airbags is continuing.
The bad news is, the recall is as complicated as ever, and it's going to take years to complete. (For quick a recap, click here.)
Today, Honda--formerly known as Takata's biggest client--has expanded its recall list dramatically, adding 772,000 Honda and Acura vehicles to its long repair list. It's also announced plans to replace airbags on 882 motorcycles. (Yes, some motorcycles have airbags.)
As far as cars are concerned, the new recall is meant to replace passenger-side airbags. In total, it covers 1.29 million American vehicles, 518,000 of which have already been involved in recalls for driver-side airbags. The additional 772,000 have not.
Makes and models affected by the passenger-side airbag recall include:
- 2005-2006 Acura MDX
- 2005-2012 Acura RL
- 2009-2012 Acura TSX
- 2011-2012 Acura TSX Wagon
- 2010-2012 Acura ZDX
- 2008-2012 Honda Accord
- 2010-2012 Honda Crosstour
- 2006-2011 Honda Civic
- 2005-2011 Honda CR-V
- 2005-2011 Honda Element
- 2012 Honda FCX Clarity
- 2007-2012 Honda Fit
- 2010-2012 Honda Insight
- 2005-2012 Honda Pilot
- 2006-2012 Honda Ridgeline
Honda has also recalled Honda Gold Wing Airbag motorcycles from model-years 2006, 2007, 2008, 2009, and 2009. Though there have been no reports of airbag ruptures on any Honda motorcycle, the airbag inflators on these 882 vehicles don't include a dessicant. In cars, the ammonium nitrate that Takata has used in its inflators has become unstable when exposed to moisture, which is why airbags without dessicants pose a risk.
In total, Honda has now recalled 11.4 million Acura and Honda vehicles in the U.S. to replace driver-side and passenger-side inflators, as well as 3,580 Honda motorcycles.
Honda will mail recall notices to owners of the vehicles mentioned above, with instructions for scheduling service with local dealerships. For additional information about this and other Honda recalls, automobile owners are encouraged to visit www.recalls.honda.com and www.recalls.acura.com or call 888-234-2138. Motorcycle owners can visit www.powersports.honda.com/recalls or call 866-784-1870.
