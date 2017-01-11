Honda adds 772,000 Accord, Civic, CR-V, and other models to Takata airbag recall

This morning we have good news and bad news.

The good news is, the massive recall of Takata's fatally flawed airbags is continuing.

The bad news is, the recall is as complicated as ever, and it's going to take years to complete. (For quick a recap, click here.)

Today, Honda--formerly known as Takata's biggest client--has expanded its recall list dramatically, adding 772,000 Honda and Acura vehicles to its long repair list. It's also announced plans to replace airbags on 882 motorcycles. (Yes, some motorcycles have airbags.)

As far as cars are concerned, the new recall is meant to replace passenger-side airbags. In total, it covers 1.29 million American vehicles, 518,000 of which have already been involved in recalls for driver-side airbags. The additional 772,000 have not.

Makes and models affected by the passenger-side airbag recall include:

2005-2006 Acura MDX

2005-2012 Acura RL

2009-2012 Acura TSX

2011-2012 Acura TSX Wagon

2010-2012 Acura ZDX

2008-2012 Honda Accord

2010-2012 Honda Crosstour

2006-2011 Honda Civic

2005-2011 Honda CR-V

2005-2011 Honda Element

2012 Honda FCX Clarity

2007-2012 Honda Fit

2010-2012 Honda Insight

2005-2012 Honda Pilot

2006-2012 Honda Ridgeline

Honda has also recalled Honda Gold Wing Airbag motorcycles from model-years 2006, 2007, 2008, 2009, and 2009. Though there have been no reports of airbag ruptures on any Honda motorcycle, the airbag inflators on these 882 vehicles don't include a dessicant. In cars, the ammonium nitrate that Takata has used in its inflators has become unstable when exposed to moisture, which is why airbags without dessicants pose a risk.

In total, Honda has now recalled 11.4 million Acura and Honda vehicles in the U.S. to replace driver-side and passenger-side inflators, as well as 3,580 Honda motorcycles.

Honda will mail recall notices to owners of the vehicles mentioned above, with instructions for scheduling service with local dealerships. For additional information about this and other Honda recalls, automobile owners are encouraged to visit www.recalls.honda.com and www.recalls.acura.com or call 888-234-2138. Motorcycle owners can visit www.powersports.honda.com/recalls or call 866-784-1870.