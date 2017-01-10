Ford’s future showroom, 2018 BMW 5-Series, 2018 Jaguar F-Type: What’s New @ The Car Connection

Bronco and more: Ford’s crossover showroom of the future

Ford's confirmation that two iconic nameplates will return to the U.S. on Monday is the latest sign of the brand's efforts to reshuffle its crossover/SUV lineup. “Bronco is one of five all-new global utilities coming by 2020,” Ford Executive Vice President Joe Hinrichs said during today's press conference.

2018 BMW 530e priced from $52,395

Opting for the plug-in hybrid version of BMW's new 5-Series will set buyers back an additional $1,200 over the gas-only variant. BMW announced today that the 530e iPerformance will sticker from $52,395, including a mandatory $995 destination charge.

Volkswagen Dieselgate update: 2.0-liter fix approved, $3 billion settlement pending, U.S. arrest

This week, much of the auto world's attention will be focused on the Detroit auto show, but elsewhere in America, in courtrooms and around conference tables, one of the biggest car stories of the past several years--the Volkswagen diesel scandal--is finally, maybe, kinda-sorta coming to an end. Or at least the end of its current chapter.

2018 Jaguar F-Type R-Dynamic Convertible Enlarge Photo

From Motor Authority: 2018 Jaguar F-Type revealed

Jaguar’s F-Type has undergone a mid-cycle update. The changes are subtle yet provide the stylish sports car with the latest technology and a more refined look.

Ford GT V-6 sips more gas than Viper V-10, according to EPA

The 2017 GT, Ford’s revived supercar, has begun rolling off of the assembly line and is in the process of delivery to some extremely happy owners. As they should be, considering they will soon be taking delivery of a wild-looking beast packing a twin-turbocharged 3.5-liter V-6 that produces over 600 horsepower.

Lexus prices 2018 LC 500 under $100,000

It's been kicking around the auto show circuit for a while now, but the stunning 2018 Lexus LC 500 is finally one step closer to adding some eye candy to a road near you. Lexus has announced pricing for the LC 500 and the LC 500h, and both models wear a starting price tag that lands a few ticks below the $100,000 mark.

Volkswagen I.D. Buzz concept, 2017 Detroit auto show Enlarge Photo

From Green Car Reports: VW executive arrested by FBI on diesel emission conspiracy charges

The head of VW Group's U.S. regulatory compliance group was arrested by the Federal Bureau of Investigation this weekend on charges of conspiracy to defraud the United States. Oliver Schmidt led the German automaker's regulatory compliance during 2014 and the early part of 2015.

How much have electric-car battery costs fallen? This much!

High costs of lithium-ion battery cells have been one of the main hindrances to large-scale electric-car adoption, as they typically lead to higher purchase prices for electric cars than comparable internal-combustion models. But electric-car battery prices are falling fast, according to one recent study.

VW ID Buzz concept: all-electric Microbus could arrive in 2022

If you pronounce the word "buzz" with a German accent, it sounds like "bus"—which is almost surely why VW's second all-electric concept vehicle is called the Volkswagen ID Buzz. It's the latest in a series of concept studies for a modern-day Microbus, with stylistic nods to the classic Type 2 bus launched 65 years ago.