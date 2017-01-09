2018 BMW 530e priced from $52,395

Opting for the plug-in hybrid version of BMW's new 5-Series will set buyers back an additional $1,200 over the gas-only variant.

BMW announced today that the 530e iPerformance will sticker from $52,395, including a mandatory $995 destination charge. That's for the rear-wheel drive variant; the all-wheel drive model runs $54,695.

The 530e iPerformance features a 2.0-liter turbocharged 4-cylinder engine mated to an electric motor that delivers a combined output of 248 horsepower and 310 pound-feet of torque. A 9.2-kWh lithium ion battery pack supplies enough power for the 530e to be driven without utilizing the gasoline motor at all, enough for a 14-mile electric-only range.

2018 BMW 530e iPerformance Enlarge Photo

At the opposite end of the spectrum, BMW also confirmed pricing for its M550i xDrive. The V-8-powered, 456-horsepower, all-wheel drive flagship version of the 5-Series line (at least until the next generation M5 arrives) will be priced from $73,095 when it hits the market this spring.

With today's news, we now know pricing for the entire 5-Series lineup, with one caveat—the 530e and M550i will be 2018 models, while the 530i and 540i are 2017s.

$52,195 for the 2017 BMW 530i

$54,495 for the 2017 BMW 530i xDrive

$52,395 for the 2018 BMW 530e iPerformance

$54,695 for the 2018 BMW 530e iPerformance xDrive

$57,445 for the 2017 BMW 540i

$59,745 for the 2017 BMW 540i xDrive

$73,095 for the 2018 BMW M550i xDrive

_______________________________________

