2018 Toyota Camry video preview

Look, the Camry’s never been a car one might call exciting to look at, or frankly, exciting period. But this new 2018 model, while evolutionary, does move the needle. It’s sharp, with more sculpting in the sheetmetal a lower hood line. Overall it just looks sleeker.

Inside the gauges are now angled toward the driver and there’s soft touch material everywhere, thankfully, ditching some of the cheaper plastics of the last Camry. Toyota claims more rear seat space, though, the Camry wasn’t exactly cramped before.

Tech is important and the Camry has been loaded with it including an available 10-inch color head-up display, 7.0-inch information display in the gauge cluster, and 8.0-infotainment touch screen. Of note, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are not onboard or available, still.

Under the hood buyers will find three new powertrain options for the Camry. Base cars are powered by a 2.5-liter inline-4, 3.5-liter V-6 both paired with an 8-speed automatic transmission, and an there’s an upgraded hybrid system which will use a 2.5-liter inline-4 gas engine, battery pack, and electric motor.

Safety tech has also been upgraded with available adaptive cruise control, pre-collision system with pedestrian detection, lane departure alert with steering assist, and blind-spot monitoring.

Toyota’s being coy about power figures, fuel economy, and pricing, but stay tuned as we near the 2018 Camry’s launch later this year.