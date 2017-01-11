Nissan Rogue Sport video preview

Although the name may be close to the same, what you're looking at is a very different car than the Nissan Rogue.

It's the 2017 Nissan Rogue Sport, and for once, it's derivative of the extremely popular crossover segment that makes sense.

Smaller, shorter and—ahem—probably slower, than the Nissan Rogue that helped give it its name, the Rogue Sport is all new for 2017 and adds to Nissan's growing lineup of crossovers.

CHECK OUT: 2018 Volkswagen Tiguan video preview

First, let's go over the numbers. The Rogue Sport sits almost directly in between the Juke and the Rogue in terms of size. It's roughly the size of a Hyundai Tucson, which is just the right size for small couples or empty-nesters with two people and bigger plans.

Behind the second row, there's 22.9 cubic feet—a lot of which is vertical space—which isn't much for a crossover and a third less than you'd find in a regular Rogue. Fold the rear seats down, and that space builds to more than 60 cubes, which is near the size of its bigger brother, and impressive for a small crossover.

The Rogue Sport features a 2.0-liter inline-4 that makes 141 horsepower with a CVT only—no manual whatsoever. That won't make the Rogue Sport fast by any stretch, but it will make it relatively fuel efficient. Nissan hasn't announced fuel economy numbers for the Rogue Sport, but similar overseas models average in the low 30s—albeit rated on premium fuel.

WATCH: 2018 Toyota Camry video preview

Four-wheel independent suspension is the Rogue Sport's ace, which could calm its ride on and off road. The Rogue Sport is front-wheel drive standard, or you can opt for all-wheel drive for more money.

Nissan will offer the Rogue in S, SV and SL trims when it goes on sale later this year. Don't ask about price, Nissan isn't talking for now, but like its size and mission, we can see it smack in the middle between Rogue and Juke, which would be around $22,000.

Reporting from Detroit for Car Connection, I'm Aaron Cole. Thanks for watching.