2018 Ford F-150 video preview

Look, when you have the best-selling vehicle in America for over three decades, you tend to be pretty cautious when you mess with it. For 2015 Ford took a big risk and made the new F-150 all aluminum.

A few years later and it’s now time for an update with a tweaked look, new powertrains, and more tech.

While not a major update, the F-150 feels fresh and distinctive thanks to new grilles, headlamps, taillights, and bumpers. You’ll note that some models now look closely related to the new Super Duty with the wide, fat twin-bar grille design. Different trims feature different looks, and in back, all F-150s now have the truck’s name stamped into the tailgate.

Looks are great, but this is a truck, and that means it gets put to work. To that end there are some exciting developments under the hood. The big news, of course, is a new 3.0-liter turbodiesel V-6. There’s a new 282-horsepower 3.3-liter direct-injected engine that replaces the 3.5-liter six as the base engine, and both the 2.7-liter Ecoboost V-6 and 5.0-liter naturally-aspirated V-8 receive updates for better performance and fuel economy. All of these engines except for the base 3.3-liter V-6 are paired with a 10-speed, yes, 10-speed, automatic transmission. While the turbodiesel will be late to arrive for the lineup, it’s clear the Ram EcoDiesel has a challenger.

Ford’s also really upgraded the available tech for both the F-150 and the truck segment. Audiophiles will be interested in the Bang & Olufsen sound system. On the safety front there’s available adaptive cruise control with stop-and-go functionality and a pre-collision system with pedestrian detection.

Now Ford isn’t talking pricing, fuel economy, or even power figures for anything outside of the base engine, but the 2018 F-150 will go on sale later this fall.