2018 GMC Terrain video preview

GMC has a one-two punch when it comes to crossovers segment with its larger Acadia, which is available with three-rows of seats, and its smaller Terrain.

Now that the second-generation Acadia has been launched its time to turn our attention to the smaller sibling, the Terrain.

While the new Acadia moved GMC’s design language forward, it’s the new 2018 Terrain that really seems to signal the next chapter for the brand. It’s stronger, sharper, and has more sculpting than before. There’s a distinct profile thanks to the unique D-pillar treatment.

Of course there’s a lux Denali model, which are easily spotted by a satin chrome grille, body-color fascias, and lots of chrome!

Inside the Terrain makes a giant leap over its predecessor with a focus on refinement. There’s real aluminum trim and soft-touch materials. Functionally there’s pass-through storage underneath the center console, the front passenger seat can fold flat for hauling longer items, and there’s under-floor compartments in the cargo area.

While two gas turbocharged four-cylinder engines are available—a 1.5-liter and 2.0-liter—both paired with a nine-speed automatic transmission, the real story is a 1.6-liter turbodiesel four. Front-wheel drive is standard on the new Terrain, but of course all-wheel drive is on the options sheet.

There’s a long list of active safety tech available from a surround view camera and forward collision alert with automatic emergency braking to lane keep assist and departure warning systems, and much more.

Tech is important and in terms of features the Terrain should deliver with 7- or 8-inch infotainment screens depending on the trim, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, standard 4G LTE WiFi hotspot, and LED headlamps on Denali models.

GMC isn’t talking pricing or fuel economy, yet, but stay tuned as we near the launch of the new 2018 GMC Terrain later this fall.