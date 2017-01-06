Chinese automaker to show three cars at 2018 Detroit auto show

Teaser for Trumpchi GS7 debuting at 2017 Detroit auto show
Andrew Ganz Andrew Ganz
January 6, 2017

A government-owned Chinese car company will take to the main show floor at next week's North American International Auto Show in Detroit with three new cars.

No, you can't buy one—at least not yet. GAC, the automaker exhibiting in Detroit, isn't currently allowed to sell cars here and it's not clear if that will change any time soon. Currently, no fully Chinese automaker sells cars in the U.S., although Volvo is owned by a Chinese firm and a version of its S60 sedan is built in China and sold here.

GAC, which sells cars in China under the Trumpchi and Gonow nameplates, says it will show off an SUV named the GS7 (pictured), a sedan called the GE3, and a concept car badged EnSpirit that the company claims will blend elements of a sedan, an SUV, and a convertible.

This isn't GAC's first appearance at the Detroit show, but it is the first time that any Chinese car company has exhibited cars on the main stage and not in a secondary section of the Cobo Center in downtown Detroit. GAC last attended the Detroit show in 2015 when it debuted a crossover called the GS4.

GAC has an especially large global reach for a Chinese automaker; it sells cars in more than a dozen global markets. The automaker says it would like to sell cars here as early as next year, but it lacks a dealership network and, more importantly, certification from the federal government.

___________________________________________

Follow The Car Connection on Facebook and Twitter.

Tags:
2017
The Car Connection
See the winners »
2017
The Car Connection

Recommended Galleries

2018 Volkswagen Atlas gets sporty R-Line treatment 2018 Volkswagen Atlas gets sporty R-Line treatment
Ram turns out the lights with new Rebel Black package Ram turns out the lights with new Rebel Black package
2016-2017 Mercedes-Benz GLE recalled to fix airbag problem 2016-2017 Mercedes-Benz GLE recalled to fix airbag problem
Tesla Gigafactory is open for business Tesla Gigafactory is open for business
 
Ratings and Reviews
Rate and review your car for The Car Connection
Review your car
The Car Connection Daily Headlines
I agree to receive emails from the site. I can withdraw my consent at any time by unsubscribing.
Thank you! Please check your email for confirmation.
 