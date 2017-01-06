Chinese automaker to show three cars at 2018 Detroit auto show

A government-owned Chinese car company will take to the main show floor at next week's North American International Auto Show in Detroit with three new cars.

No, you can't buy one—at least not yet. GAC, the automaker exhibiting in Detroit, isn't currently allowed to sell cars here and it's not clear if that will change any time soon. Currently, no fully Chinese automaker sells cars in the U.S., although Volvo is owned by a Chinese firm and a version of its S60 sedan is built in China and sold here.

GAC, which sells cars in China under the Trumpchi and Gonow nameplates, says it will show off an SUV named the GS7 (pictured), a sedan called the GE3, and a concept car badged EnSpirit that the company claims will blend elements of a sedan, an SUV, and a convertible.

This isn't GAC's first appearance at the Detroit show, but it is the first time that any Chinese car company has exhibited cars on the main stage and not in a secondary section of the Cobo Center in downtown Detroit. GAC last attended the Detroit show in 2015 when it debuted a crossover called the GS4.

GAC has an especially large global reach for a Chinese automaker; it sells cars in more than a dozen global markets. The automaker says it would like to sell cars here as early as next year, but it lacks a dealership network and, more importantly, certification from the federal government.

