Germany vs. VW, BMW's self-driving plan, Tesla Gigafactory opens: What’s New @ The Car Connection

The contrasts between Tesla Motors and its would-be rival, Faraday Future, are pretty stark right now. Earlier this week, Faraday unveiled its second curious, high-tech prototype, but it has yet to produce anything that consumers can drive. Worse, due to financial troubles, construction of the company's planned $1 billion auto plant outside Las Vegas ground to a halt just two months after it began.

Mercedes-Benz is recalling nearly 48,000 GLE models from 2016 and 2017 to address a software flaw that could prevent the crossover's airbags from working as intended. The problem is rooted in the GLE's occupant classification system (OCS), which determines whether or not an adult is seated in the front passenger's seat and turns the associated airbags on or off, accordingly. The best new car interiors of 2017

Sure, we get excited about muscle cars with a lot of horsepower, cars that hug corners, and those that boast sensuous styling.

2018 Volvo V90 to make US debut at 2017 Detroit auto show

Volvo’s V90, the replacement for the V70, made its debut at the 2016 Geneva auto show last March but isn’t on sale here yet. The svelte luxury wagon is only due for delivery in the United States in the summer. It makes its local debut January 9 at the 2017 Detroit auto show.

Behold the new Bentley Continental Supersports. It’s the fastest, most powerful Bentley ever produced, and according to the automaker there isn’t a four-seat car faster than it. China’s GAC returning to Detroit auto show with 3 new cars State-owned Chinese automaker GAC is planning to unveil three new cars at the 2017 Detroit auto show, one of which will be a rugged-looking SUV called the GS7.

2017 Nissan Leaf Enlarge Photo

From Green Car Reports: Indiana too slaps electric cars with $150 fee for not using gas

Indiana may soon follow Michigan in implementing fees for electric cars, with the stated goal of helping to pay for road repairs.

Media days for the 2017 Detroit Auto Show begin amidst significant uncertainty about green cars and their future in the U.S.