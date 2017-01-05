Ram turns out the lights with new Rebel Black package

Cue up the "any color you'd like, as long as it's black" joke. Truck builder Ram has unveiled a new all-black package for its off-road-oriented 1500 Rebel that brings a few special touches to the pickup's interior and exterior.

Despite being called the Rebel Black package, the special edition trim is available with any color currently offered on the standard Ram Rebel pickup.

The upgrades are split between the truck's interior and its exterior. Inside, it gains black anodized trim on its door panels, its center console, and its dashboard, plus rubber slush mats and copious grey accent stitching. It's available with a choice of black cloth upholstery or special black leather seating surfaces with contrasting grey stitching from aftermarket supplier Katzkin. Regardless of seat trim, all Rebel Blacks will come with heated seats up front.

Outside, the Rebel Black features its own wheels swathed in (you guessed it) black and it can be equipped with a black brush guard.

2017 Ram 1500 Rebel Black Enlarge Photo

Like other Ram Rebel models, the Rebel Black comes with a 3.6-liter V-6 that produces 305 horsepower and 269 pound-feet of torque, while an optional 5.7-liter V-8 produces 395 hp and 410 lb-ft.

Ram has priced the Rebel from $46,910, including a hefty (and mandatory) $1,320 destination charge (learn more about destination charges). That's about $2,500 more than a standard Ram Rebel.

Look for the Ram Rebel to arrive in showrooms in March after it makes its formal debut next week at the Detroit auto show.

_______________________________________

