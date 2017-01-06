The best-looking cars of 2016 (that weren't sports cars)

We're not difficult creatures to understand, really.

We all have a Jungian connection to objects that we can identify as "beautiful" before our next breath. Examples? Sure. The Sistine Chapel, orchids, anything written by Vaughan Williams, the KFC Double Down sandwich, and sports cars.

All of those share something in common: the Golden Ratio, which is the division of an object so the larger part is to the whole is the same ratio of the smaller part to the larger. (We probably got that right. Maybe.)

Sports cars, what with their long hoods, muscular shoulders, wide hips, natural exhausts...wait, what? What we're saying is, sports cars have a built-in advantage.

There are beautiful cars beyond sports cars, and 2016 gave us some of the best. While most of our perfect scores on our new, rigorous rating system went to sports cars—one didn't. The Audi A7 was a perfect 10, and a heated internal debate landed the Range Rover at a near-perfect 9.

Here were our non-sports car winners, in no particular order whatsoever.

2017 Audi A7

This one nearly cheats because of its dramatically sloping roofline, but we know a sedan when we see one—and we can't stop staring at the Audi A7. Audi's fastback is so good looking that they're bringing another to the U.S. this year: an A5 Sportback, which should appear on this list one year from today. Audi didn't invent the fastback sedan, but it has done a very good job with it so far.

2017 Cadillac CT6 Plug-In Hybrid Enlarge Photo

2017 Cadillac CT6

Cadillac's newest sedan takes all of the good parts of the Art & Science look that we liked (CTS), and none of the elements we didn't like (ATS). The result is a good-looking sedan that can be a flagship for the luxury brand until something like the Escala shows up. The high window line helps, but the long hood and rear-wheel drive proportions help more.