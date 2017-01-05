2018 Volkswagen Atlas gets sporty R-Line treatment

Volkswagen is spicing up its upcoming Atlas three-row crossover even before the model arrives in dealership showrooms.

The automaker announced today that its Tennessee-built Atlas will be offered with an R-Line appearance package that includes a number of interior and exterior styling details plus model-exclusive 20-inch alloy wheels. The R-Line package is set to be offered on SE and SEL trim levels of the Atlas and it can be ordered on both the base front-wheel drive 4-cylinder Atlas and the front- or all-wheel drive V-6-powered Atlas.

DON'T MISS: Our 2018 Volkswagen Atlas preview

The package includes special front and rear bumpers as well as unique rocker panels outside. Inside, the changes are limited to stainless steel pedal covers, R-Line badging on the steering wheel, and an R-Line graphic that pops up on the Atlas' infotainment screen at star-tup.

2018 Volkswagen Atlas R-Line Enlarge Photo

But just because an Atlas with the R-Line package looks a little sportier doesn't mean it actually is. The package doesn't change the model's engines, suspension, or steering.

While the standard 2018 model year Atlas is set to go on sale this spring, VW says that the R-Line appearance package will come a little later.

VW will officially show off the Atlas R-Line package at next week's Detroit auto show.

___________________________________________

Follow The Car Connection on Facebook and Twitter.



