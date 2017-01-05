Germany vs. VW, BMW's self-driving plan, Tesla Gigafactory opens: What’s New @ The Car Connection

Germany sues Volkswagen over Dieselgate compensation (or lack thereof)

Back in June, some 480,000 American owners of illegally equipped 2.0-liter Audi and VW diesels learned that they'd be receiving a fairly significant payout from Volkswagen. After months of negotiations, the automaker finally agreed to fix the cars in question or buy them back, and it also said that it would pay each owner up to $10,000 in compensation.

In 2017, more was more. For automakers marching toward more fuel-efficient cars, 2017 was a watershed year. It marked the year that nearly every major automaker announced concrete plans to build at least one—if not more—battery electric vehicle by the end of the year. Even Jaguar Land Rover, a relatively small automaker by comparison, jumped into the fold. Toyota's newest concept car decides when you get to drive it Self-driving cars are so 2016. Self-aware cars are what's in for 2017.

BMW i Inside Future concept, 2017 Consumer Electronics Show Enlarge Photo

From Motor Authority:

BMW to begin testing self-driving cars this year

Stopping short of calling itself the purveyor of the "ultimate riding machine," BMW announced at the 2017 Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas that its first cars capable of driving themselves will be on the road later this year.

Volkswagen in the spring will introduce a new three-row SUV called the Atlas. It’s a big, spacious model that’s made in the United States, and now it has one of VW’s sporty R-Line appearance packages. BMW previews next-gen interior complete with hologram technology BMW is currently leading the way when it comes to in-car technology with its Gesture Control system that debuted on the 2016 7-Series. The system allows you to make basic commands by simply waving a finger.

Tour of Tesla battery gigafactory for invited owners, Reno, Nevada, July 2016 Enlarge Photo

From Green Car Reports: Tesla starts cell production at Gigafactory, shows it off to investors

Slightly less than three years after it was first announced, Tesla is now producing lithium-ion battery cells at its massive "Gigafactory."

Media days for the 2017 Detroit Auto Show begin amidst significant uncertainty about green cars and their future in the U.S.