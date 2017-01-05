Greener by the dozen: The 12 most fuel-efficient cars of 2017

2017 Tesla Model X
January 5, 2017

In 2017, more was more.

For automakers marching toward more fuel-efficient cars, 2017 was a watershed year. It marked the year that nearly every major automaker announced concrete plans to build at least one—if not more—battery electric vehicle by the end of the year. Even Jaguar Land Rover, a relatively small automaker by comparison, jumped into the fold.

Last year also marked the year for the first mass-produced, affordable electric car with a range comparable to a gasoline-powered car.

The groundbreaking car didn't come from a Silicon Valley startup with more buzzwords than actual employees.

It came from the "General". As in General Motors. As in, we mean from Detroit. As in, the future is here and we were there. We even named the 2017 Chevrolet Bolt EV our Green Car Reports' Green Car of the Year 2017.

Twelve cars topped our fuel efficiency ratings for 2017. Not coincidentally, they all use proton power—in part, or completely—to motor down the road.

Last year, we knew EVs would roar to the forefront for many automakers' future plans—we just didn't anticipate how big of a noise these quiet cars could make in the mainstream.

2017 BMW i3

2017 BMW i3

2017 BMW i3

BMW's technological showcase may be getting long in the tooth, but it still holds serve as one most efficient battery-powered vehicles on the road by the EPA's MPGe standard, which measures the comparable amount of electricity contained in one gallon of gasoline. The i3's mark of 124 MPGe is among the highest for any vehicle on the road today, and it's clear that BMW is expecting to trickle down knowledge gleaned from the i3 into more mainstream models.

2017 Chevrolet Bolt EV

2017 Chevrolet Bolt EV

2017 Chevrolet Bolt EV

The first affordable, mass-market EV with a range of more than 200 miles surely would top our list of efficient cars for 2017. The Bolt EV is more than just an exercise for Chevrolet to produce an electric car (they did that once, remember?) it's a milestone moment for automakers. The Bolt EV may be the moment when electric cars stopped being for early adopters and started appealing to mainstream buyers.

