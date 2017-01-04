Ford self-driving taxi, Ford Mustang Hybrid, Faraday Future FF 91: What’s New @ The Car Connection

Ford will sell self-driving taxi by 2021

Ford will build in North America and sell a self-driving hybrid taxi within 5 years, its CEO announced Tuesday. Mark Fields told a crowd at the automaker's Flat Rock, Michigan, assembly plant that Ford would redirect $700 million earmarked for a new plant in Mexico back to the States for the project.

Ford announces new all-electric SUV, hybrid F-150, hybrid Mustang

Ford will invest $4.5 billion in new electric vehicles, including a new SUV with a reported 300-mile range, a hybrid F-150, and a hybrid Mustang, all of which will arrive by the end of the decade, the automaker announced Tuesday.

The 11 best-performing cars of 2017

Performance cars are the competitive eating challenges of the automotive world. Eating 144 oysters in a single sitting is possible, but perhaps not a good idea every day. Samesies with owning a high-performance car.

Faraday Future FF 91 Enlarge Photo

From Motor Authority: Watch the Faraday Future FF 91 do 0-60 mph in 2.39 seconds

Electric car startup Faraday Future on Tuesday unveiled its first car, the FF 91. The luxury SUV, which makes its official debut on January 5 at the 2017 Consumer Electronics Show, is still officially a concept, though it points to the design and performance buyers can expect when sales eventually start.

2020 Audi Q8 spy shots

It’s due to be previewed in concept form on January 9 at the 2017 Detroit auto show but Audi’s planned Q8 has already been spied testing. The Q8 is a new range-topping SUV due on the market in 2019. This means we should see it initially list as a 2020 model.

2017 Detroit auto show preview

The 2017 Detroit auto show kicks off in less than a week and while the list of exhibitors is slightly down on last year, there’s still plenty to look forward to.

2017 Mitsubishi Mirage G4 SE, Catskill Mountains, NY, Nov 2016 Enlarge Photo

From Green Car Reports: 2017 Mitsubishi Mirage G4: gas mileage review

The Mitsubishi Mirage is the underdog of small cars: slow, loud, and archaic, but scrappy. And it's been a much bigger sales success than Mitsubishi expected, given the small numbers of minicars and subcompacts sold in the U.S. these days.

Tesla delivered 76,000 cars in 2016, missing its goal

While the auto industry will start to report December and year-end sales totals today, Tesla Motors issued its year-end delivery and production results yesterday. The Silicon Valley car maker, now completing its ninth year of production, delivered 22,230 electric cars during the fourth quarter of 2016.

Most autonomous cars shown at CES are electrified: preview

The annual Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas has become a major venue for automakers. Increased interest in connectivity and autonomous driving, as well as collaborations with tech companies, have led to a greater automaker presence at CES, held just before the annual Detroit Auto Show.