Safe six: TCC's best-performing models for safety in 2017

For most drivers, safety becomes their first priority only moments before they need it.

Thankfully, most automakers have taken a proactive approach to vehicle safety and have evolved with more stringent testing, regulations, and consumer expectations.

That's the good news. The better news? There are well-established agencies that ensure that we're not alone if things go pear-shaped on the road. Both the IIHS and the NHTSA have rigorous testing programs that evaluate a car's overall safety in a crash—presumably so drivers don't have to.

This year, the IIHS added a tougher standard to achieve its coveted Top Safety Pick+ status. Last year's headlight test was added to the regimen, requiring new cars to have better than a "Marginal" rating for headlight efficacy to achieve the highest marks.

In addition to more stringent standards by the IIHS, automakers have responded to a growing battery of federal tests that include front-, side-, and rollover-crash protection.

High scores on those tests, plus available advanced safety equipment and good outward vision help propel a car to the top of our new, tougher safety scale.

Only three cars aced our safety rating for 2017—three more came so close—and we're hoping all of them stay in one piece over the next year.

(It's worth noting that all six have something in common: they're not big, heavy SUVs. Contrary to popular belief, bigger doesn't always mean safer.)

2017 Genesis G80 Enlarge Photo

2017 Genesis G80

One of two new vehicles for the luxury brand, the 2017 Genesis G80 had the benefit of a spotless safety scorecard when it made the switch from Hyundai this year. The luxury sedan aced both federal and IIHS tests and this year comes equipped standard with forward collision warning with automatic emergency braking, blind-spot monitors with rear cross-traffic alert, active lane control, adaptive cruise control, and active head restraints.

2016 Subaru Legacy Enlarge Photo

2017 Subaru Legacy

Subaru's Legacy has the enviable record of being a Top Safety Pick by the IIHS for more than a decade, and has been a Top Safety Pick+ by the agency since 2013. This year's sedan offers Subaru's camera-based EyeSight safety system, which includes adaptive cruise control, lane-keeping assist, lane-departure warning, and forward collision warning with automatic emergency braking, on all models except the base Legacy for less than $1,500. Subaru's EyeSight system has the additional benefit of being higher on the car, behind the windshield, to help shield the system from adverse weather, which can hamper some advanced systems.