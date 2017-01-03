Most beautiful cars, downside of self-driving cars, Porsche 917 replica: What’s New @ The Car Connection

Stop-traffic gorgeous: Here are the most beautiful cars of 2016

If beauty is pain, there are just some cars worth suffering. Alfa Romeo, Aston Martin, Lotus—we're looking at you.

The downside of self-driving cars: fewer organs for transplants?

Self-driving cars will change the world, and according to most analysts, those changes will be for the better: fewer traffic accidents, fewer fatalities and injuries, smoother-flowing traffic, better fuel economy, and so on.

Californians can now legally break into cars to rescue animals

By now, everyone knows that it's a terrible idea to leave pets in cars, especially during the warmer months. And yet, we've all seen pets trapped in cars.

Icon Engineering Porsche 917 replica Enlarge Photo

From Motor Authority: Icon Engineering Porsche 917 is breathtaking in its detail

The Porsche 917 is one of the most insane automotive creations ever dreamt up by humanity, offering a performance level that remains as impressive today as it was during the 1970s, when it dominated events like the 24 Hours of Le Mans. Some iterations were tuned to deliver as much as 1,580 horsepower, enabling them to rocket to 60 mph in well under 3.0 seconds and attain speeds of more than 240 mph.

Pagani Huayra Roadster leaked ahead of 2017 Geneva auto show

Pagani on Saturday confirmed that its Huayra Roadster will debut at the 2017 Geneva auto show in early March. Along with the confirmation, the Italian marque released a teaser shot of the Huayra Roadster's nose, which revealed that the car will be getting a unique splitter similar to the one offered with the Huayra’s Tempesta aero package.

Exotic Rides does its best attempt at a LaFerrari look-alike with W70 supercar

No, you’re not looking at some backyard attempt at a Ferrari LaFerrari replica. It’s the W70 from Exotic Rides of Orlando, Florida, a mid-engine supercar whose design shares some obvious traits with Ferrari’s flagship and some of the Italian firm’s other models, like the F12 tdf.

2017 Kia Niro, San Antonio, Texas, Dec 2016 Enlarge Photo

From Green Car Reports: 2017 Kia Niro hybrid: first drive report

According to its maker, the 2017 Kia Niro is the first "crossover hybrid vehicle" sold in the U.S.—but what does that really mean? We drove150 miles in two different versions of the top-of-the-line Niro Touring model two weeks ago, and concluded that the Niro represents an interesting package with some pluses and minuses.

More solar energy was added in 2016 than natural gas or wind

Renewable-energy growth has accelerated in 2016, but this may go down as a milestone year for one renewable-energy source in particular. Together, all renewable-energy sources are expected to account for 8 percent of U.S. electricity-generation capacity in 2017, according to the Department of Energy, and solar energy is responsible for most of that growth.

Long-range Renault Zoe electric car reviewed in U.K.: Forbidden Fruit

The Renault Zoe is the best-selling electric car in Europe, and it has just received a significant battery upgrade. Unveiled at the Paris Motor Show in September, the updated Zoe sports a 41-kilowatt-hour battery pack, up from 22 kwh in earlier versions.