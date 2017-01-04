The best new car features of 2017

Though we're well into the Jetsons age of in-car features and technology, automakers have proven that there is still plenty of room for innovation.

Collectively, our staff has put countless miles on every new car to hit the market over the past few decades. We hate to sound jaded, but when a car comes to market with something truly innovative, the fact that it stands out is reason enough for a second look. Sometimes it's the little things that impress—those that make our time behind the wheel (or in a passenger seat) that much more enjoyable. Other times, there's a less immediate gratification with a feature that may point the way toward the future.

Presented in no particular order, here's a look at what we think some of the biggest feature debuts have been over the last few years.

2017 Chrysler Pacifica - Best Car to Buy 2017 Enlarge Photo

Chrysler's "Are we there yet?" apps

Every parent and every kid has reached that point where they're simply done with a road trip—even if it's just while out running errands. Although kids have more distractions now than ever before (cue someone grumbling about how they bounced around in the "way back" of a Vista Cruiser), we have to applaud Chrysler for including some terrific road trip apps in the Pacifica's optional rear seat entertainment system. In addition to classics like Tic-Tac-Toe and checkers, there's even a license plate spotting game. Moreover, the system is fully up-to-date with HDMI and USB inputs as well as a Blu-Ray player.

Mercedes-Benz Active Lane Change Assist Enlarge Photo

Mercedes-Benz Active Lane Change Assist

Debuting on the incredibly advanced 2017 Mercedes-Benz E-Class, Active Lane Change Assist is one of the biggest advancements in the march toward cars that can automatically drive themselves. All the driver has to do is hold the turn signal for more than two seconds and the E-Class will look for a clear opening and will then automatically steer itself into an adjacent lane between 50 and an astounding 112 mph (in case you can't tell, this tech was intended for Germany's unrestricted Autobahns).