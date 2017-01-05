The 17 most important new cars of 2017

Every year, the auto industry churns out a new crop of cars, trucks, crossover SUVs, and minivans. Among them, some are simple facelifts. Others, entirely new vehicles, with fresh underpinnings and powertrains.

For the 2017 model year, we count at least 17 new vehicles that hold extraordinary sway over their brands. Some are exciting new halo cars; others replace mainstream best-sellers. A few are gauntlets thrown, sharp elbows aimed at tough rivals.

By those yardsticks, these are the most important new cars of 2017:

Acura NSX

Acura needs a reboot of its near-luxury image. How about a $160,000-plus hybrid supercar with technology you'd spend a million bucks for in a 918 or a P1? The new NSX is Acura's brand-reset button--we hope.

2017 Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio Enlarge Photo

Alfa Romeo Giulia

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles has placed a huge amount of faith, and cash, in the Alfa Romeo nameplate. With the Giulia, it has a legitimate M or AMG rival--but is a super sedan what lots of American buyers want right now?

2017 Aston Martin DB11 Enlarge Photo

Aston Martin DB11

Aston Martin says its second century begins with this car, a complete reimagining of its grand GT lineup. An SUV is on the way, of course, but until it arrives the DB11 is the clarion call that Aston hopes will lure the well-heeled out of their Ferraris and Porsches and Bentleys.

2017 Audi A4 Enlarge Photo

Audi A4

The A4 is one of Audi's most critical products; it's too important to fail. The new generation delivers mild progress on all fronts, but nothing radical or dramatic--and given Volkswagen's ongoing turmoil, those could be its best attributes.

2017 BMW 5-Series equipped with M Performance parts Enlarge Photo

BMW 5-Series

It's no secret that mid-size luxury sedan sales are collapsing, but BMW is betting the new 5-Series will be among the survivors. To do so, it'll have to displace a new E-Class, an S90, and the excellent rivals from Cadillac and Jaguar.

2017 Cadillac XT5 Enlarge Photo

Cadillac XT5

Cadillac hasn't had much success on that sedan front, but in SUVs it's a formidable force. The Escalade's magic could trickle down a lot more on the XT5. It's a crossover with more striking looks than the SRX it replaces, but it's one without much efficiency or dynamic magic.

2017 Chrysler Pacifica Enlarge Photo

Chrysler Pacifica

The Pacifica has to flip Chrysler's minivan switch, from mass-market purveyor of cheap flexible vans to seller of the best-driving, most appealing family vehicles on the road. We think it does: the Pacifica has unmatched flexibility and features, and a plug-in hybrid model trumps the Japanese minivans on a new front.

2017 GMC Acadia Enlarge Photo

GMC Acadia

GMC is downsizing some of its vehicles, and with its new generation the Acadia shrinks into a smaller, nimbler footprint. That's critical for General Motors' move to boost fuel economy across the board, but risks turning off shoppers who liked the old Acadia's substantially bigger interior space.

New Ford GT Enlarge Photo

Ford GT

To quote Tom Cruise in Risky Business, "sometimes, you gotta say, what the..." While it breathlessly promises self-driving taxis in five years and threatens hybrid Mustangs, the new GT is Ford's fingers crossed behind its back.

2017 Honda CR-V Enlarge Photo

Honda CR-V

Over its lifetime, the Honda CR-V has been a default recommendation among compact crossovers. It does its small-SUV chores without complaint, delivering top-drawer safety and space. Simple refinement in every dimension (except front-end styling) suits it well, and that's what the 2017 edition delivers.