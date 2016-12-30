2017 Honda Ridgeline recalled to fix electrical glitch

Honda is recalling the 2017 Honda Ridgeline pickup, following more than 400 warranty claims involving an improperly manufactured wiring harness. The component was supplied by Delphi Automotive.

According to a statement from Honda, the issue with the harness could cause electrical problems, including the potential activation of the Ridgeline's brakes:

"An inappropriate wiring splice made by the wire harness supplier may result in moisture intrusion into the harness and an electrical coupler under the truck bed. Moisture in these areas may create electrical shorts that can lead to warning lights on the vehicle dashboard or, in rare cases, unintended activation of the brakes through the Vehicle Stability Assist system, increasing the risk of a crash." [emphasis ours]

Thankfully, Honda has received no reports of collisions or injuries resulting from the problem. However, as of November 30, the automaker had received 462 warranty claims related to the issue.

The recall affects 2016 Honda Ridgeline vehicles built between April 1, 2016 and August 11, 2016. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration says that 9,179 trucks in the U.S. will need to be repaired.

Honda will mail recall notices to the owners of those vehicles around January 24, 2017. After receiving those notices, owners will be able to schedule service with their local dealers, who will inspect the rear wiring harness and associated components and replace them as necessary.

If you own one of these vehicles and have further questions, you're encouraged to call Honda customer service at 1-888-234-2138 and ask about recall KD3. Alternately, you can call NHTSA's Vehicle Safety Hotline at 1-888-327-4236 and ask about safety campaign #16V888000.