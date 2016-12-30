FCA's diesel crisis, Infiniti QX50 concept, Trump on ethanol: What’s New @ The Car Connection

Fiat Chysler faces its own Dieselgate crisis: second lawsuit filed by Dodge & Ram truck owners

Last month, we told you that owners of Dodge and Ram trucks were suing Fiat Chrysler Automobiles and one of its suppliers, Cummins, for equipping diesel pickups with defeat devices engineered to cheat on emissions tests. Now, a similar lawsuit has been filed by a second group of angry owners

2011-2016 Honda Odyssey minivans recalled: 641,000 vehicles affected

This morning, Honda issued two safety recalls for 2011 - 2016 models of its popular Odyssey minivan. According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, the recalls affect over 641,000 vehicles registered in the U.S.

Not bad meaning good: The lowest-rated cars of 2016

As far as technological achievements measured only between today and 1940 go, there are no bad cars on the road.

Infiniti QX50 concept, 2017 Detroit auto show Enlarge Photo

From Motor Authority:



Infiniti QX50 concept headed to 2017 Detroit auto show

Infiniti stunned the automotive world in April when it rolled out the QX Sport Inspiration concept at the 2016 Beijing auto show. The concept combined flowing, sculptural lines and strong, muscular proportions with Infiniti’s signature design cues, resulting in one impressive-looking SUV.

BMW M1 found after 34 years in Italian garage

What's the best thing to do with a BMW M1 supercar? If your answer is to drive it just under 4,600 miles then let it sit in a garage for 34 years to be used only as a makeshift shelf for miscellaneous junk, then you are just as crazy as the former owner of this now-rescued M1.

Might Alfa Romeo, Maserati be up for sale?

While Fiat Chrysler Automobiles [NYSE:FCAU] CEO Sergio Marchionne has been adamant that Alfa Romeo is not for sale, some industry analysts see the sale of Alfa Romeo along with fellow Italian brand Maserati as being entirely possible.

Non-ethanol gasoline pump Enlarge Photo

From Green Car Reports: Trump supported ethanol, but his team may not; is oil the reason?

As President-elect Donald Trump's inauguration draws closer, confusion still surrounds many of his possible energy policies.

Tesla's autonomous-car efforts use big data no other carmaker has

In the automotive industry, Tesla is a leader in many respects—but it's hardly head-and-shoulders above the rest when it comes to self-driving cars.

Oregon's largest utilities plan to boost electric-car adoption

It's clear that after several years of electric-car sales, electric utilities see a role to be played in providing the infrastructure to make them practical.