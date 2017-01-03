The 11 best-performing cars of 2017

Performance cars are the competitive eating challenges of the automotive world.

Eating 144 oysters in a single sitting is possible, but perhaps not a good idea every day. Samesies with owning a high-performance car.

Over-indulgence is in our DNA, however, and we would be remiss not to stroke our reptilian brains by turning some tires into hot fudge sundaes once in a while.

Our list of this year's best-performing cars was dictated by our experts who drove hundreds of new cars this year and rated them all according to our new performance metric. The list below includes only the few that aced the score, combining superlative handling, excellent engine performance, a competent gearbox, confident ride and an extra je ne sai quois that perfection must possess.

"But why 11 cars? Not just 10?" you might ask.

Because anything good is worth turning up to 11, we'd answer.

2017 Dodge Viper

Have you ever wrestled a mother bear in front of her cubs? No? Would you like to? Thought so. That's about what it feels like to climb aboard the Viper's swan song to performance, the ACR. With 645 horses available from its signature V-10, the 2017 Dodge Viper is less stable than a drunk uncle during the holidays, but every bit as entertaining. It's one of the few cars with a functional rear wing—it creates enough downforce at speed to keep the rear planted, provided you're brave enough to take it there. On public roads, that's a very illegal no-no. On a track, the Viper goes further than we'll ever dare.

2017 Nissan GT-R Enlarge Photo

2017 Nissan GT-R

It's not called "Godzilla" for being a good cuddler. In fact, the Nissan GT-R is so savage in its speed that it's almost hyper-real. It shouldn't accelerate to 60 mph faster than gravity, nor should it fight corners like a cat in a bathtub—but it does both so well that you might be fooled into believing that its not happening. How does it get there? Senior Editor Kirk Bell said it best: "By letting a pair of turbochargers rampage all over a 3.8-liter V-6 and sending that power through a fast-acting dual-clutch transmission to all four wheels via one of the most advanced all-wheel-drive systems on the market." It's 565 of the sneakiest horsepowers on the planet.