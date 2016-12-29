2011-2016 Honda Odyssey minivans recalled: 641,000 vehicles affected

This morning, Honda issued two safety recalls for 2011 - 2016 models of its popular Odyssey minivan. According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, the recalls affect over 641,000 vehicles registered in the U.S.

RECALL #1: 2011-2016 Honda Odyssey

UNITS AFFECTED: 633,753

This recall stems from a problem with the Odyssey's second-row outboard seats. Those seats have release levers that allow passengers to tilt the seats and slide them forward, making it easier to access the minivan's third row.

That's a convenient feature, but Honda says that in some cases, the release levers can stay in the unlocked position, even after the second-row seats have been returned to their proper spots. If that happens, and if the vehicle is involved in a collision or sudden stop, there would be an increased risk of injury to passengers in the second row. (Honda notes that no injuries have been linked to the problem, though.) The levers were manufactured by TS Tech Americas in Ohio.

The recall is limited to Odyssey vehicles built between August 17, 2010 and October 1, 2015. Owners of those minivans will receive recall notices by mail within the next two months. (NHTSA says mid-January, Honda says mid-February.) Due to a shortage of parts, however, repairs won't officially begin until the spring of 2017.

The fix will involve installing an additional bracket and spring to both of the Odyssey's second-row outboard seats. Until vehicles are repaired, Honda recommends that, "after using the walk-in feature, vehicle owners should slide the seat into the desired position and manually lock the seat into a fixed position by pushing down on the horizontal position adjustment bar."

If you own one of these vehicles and have further questions, you're encouraged to contact Honda customer service at 1-888-234-2138 and ask about recall KD5. You can also call NHTSA's Vehicle Safety Hotline at 888-327-4236 and inquire about safety campaign #16V933000.

RECALL #2: 2016 Honda Odyssey

UNITS AFFECTED: 7,549

Second-row outboard seats were the culprits in today's first Honday Odyssey recall, but in this case, the problem lies with the minivan's second-row center seat. NHTSA says that when that seat is moved forward using the horizontal adjuster bar, that bar may remain in the unlocked position.

Should that happen, the seat won't remain stationary if the minivan is involved in an accident or a sudden stop, resulting in an increased risk of injury to passengers. Thankfully, Honda has received no reports of accidents or injuries linked to the problem. The faulty part was manufactured by TS Tech Alabama.

As with the first recall, this one is limited to Odyssey vehicles manufactured during a particular window of time--specifically, September 23, 2016 to October 24, 2016. Honda will mail recall notices to owners of those vehicles around January 23, 2017. At that time, owners will be able to schedule service appointments with their local dealers, who will inspect the second-row center seat's slide function and replace its horizontal position adjustment bar, as necessary.

For additional information, owners of these Odyssey vehicles are encouraged to contact Honda customer service at 1-888-234-2138 and ask about recall KD4. Owners can also ring NHTSA's Vehicle Safety Hotline at 888-327-4236 for details about safety campaign #16V932000.