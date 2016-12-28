Not bad meaning good: The lowest-rated cars of 2016

2017 Mitsubishi i-MiEV
December 28, 2016

As far as technological achievements measured only between today and 1940 go, there are no bad cars on the road.

When you start measuring modern cars against each other, things start to look a little different.

We've rated hundreds of 2017 models this year, and our revised ratings model revealed some clear winners—and you know the rest.

To be fair, two things usually sink a car on our board: safety and style. Evolving safety standards mean that some cars just won't make the grade as they age. Likewise for style; tastes change over time.

Many of the cars on our list won't live beyond this year because style and safety both march on, mercifully relegating our bottom 10 to years of duty on Wikipedia pages and rental lots.

2016 Toyota Yaris

2016 Toyota Yaris

Enlarge Photo

2017 Toyota Yaris

Toyota's subcompact now shares a name with a much better version (the Yaris iA, nee Scion iA) but frankly, the world only needs one Yaris—and this isn't it. The small hatchback didn't win over our experts in style, safety, or performance. It's one of few new cars to only have a 4-speed automatic, and it's not hugely challenged by the small 1.5-liter inline-4 anyway.

2017 Volkswagen Tiguan

2017 Volkswagen Tiguan

Enlarge Photo

2017 Volkswagen Tiguan

Unlike wine, the Tiguan hasn't gotten much better with time. Volkswagen's smallest 'ute has been around for a while and withered while the automaker deals with, um, other things. The plain approach to exterior style has worked for cars like the Golf, but at the Tiguan's price, it's just too much to ask. The current Tiguan will give way to a new model later next year, and according to us, that can't happen soon enough.

Tags:
2017
The Car Connection
See the winners »
2017
The Car Connection

Recommended Galleries

2016 Honda Pilot long-term road test: handling winter weather 2016 Honda Pilot long-term road test: handling winter weather
2016 Dodge Journey, Jeep Compass, Jeep Patriot recalled to prevent potential stalling 2016 Dodge Journey, Jeep Compass, Jeep Patriot recalled to prevent potential stalling
Tesla tops owner satisfaction survey; Fiat, not so much Tesla tops owner satisfaction survey; Fiat, not so much
2016-2017 Kia Sorento, 2016 Sportage recalled for brake light glitch 2016-2017 Kia Sorento, 2016 Sportage recalled for brake light glitch
 
Ratings and Reviews
Rate and review your car for The Car Connection
Review your car
The Car Connection Daily Headlines
I agree to receive emails from the site. I can withdraw my consent at any time by unsubscribing.
Thank you! Please check your email for confirmation.
 