Most researched cars, Autoliv airbag recall, Ford GT prototype: What’s New @ The Car Connection

These were the most researched cars of 2016

Shopping for cars has never been more intimidating for buyers. Along with hundreds of models from which to choose, there are countless trims, packages, and options awaiting further scrutiny from car shoppers once they've landed on a model—assuming they've even made it that far.

Another airbag recall crisis is brewing--this time, from Autoliv

2016 was dominated by some pretty major headlines: Brexit, Trump, Bowie/Prince/Zsa Zsa. In fact, it was so full of Big News that many folks are already looking forward to a kinder, gentler 2017.

2016-2017 Kia Sorento, 2016 Sportage recalled for brake light glitch

Last week, Hyundai recalled some 5,600 crossovers due a wiring glitch that could cause trouble when the vehicles were towing trailers. Now, Hyundai's sister, Kia, is recalling more than 10,000 vehicles for the very same problem.

2004 Ford GT CP-1 (Confirmation Prototype 1) bearing chassis number 004 Enlarge Photo

From Motor Authority: Ford GT prototype headed for auction

Ford has just started deliveries of its 2017 GT but the previous model still attracts plenty of buzz. One of them is up for sale. It will be going under the hammer at the Russo and Steeles auction taking place in Scottsdale, Arizona from January 19-22, 2017.

VW GTI Clubsport S smashes its own Nürburgring lap record

Volkswagen has a version of its GTI that delivers 306 horsepower and 280 pound-feet of torque. It’s called the GTI Clubsport S and in May the car set a Nürburgring lap time of 7:49.21, at the time a record for a production car with front-wheel drive.

Today in time-lapse magic: Hagerty's Chrysler FirePower V-8 rebuild

A complete engine rebuild can take weeks or months—even years—at the hands of highly skilled mechanics.

2017 Tesla Model S Enlarge Photo

From Green Car Reports: Donald Trump owned two American cars; one was a Tesla

Electric cars have the potential to dramatically reduce carbon emissions, but that does not seem to be a priority for President-elect Donald Trump. He has suggested that climate change is a hoax created by China to hurt U.S. businesses, and his statements on the campaign trail indicate policies that will boost fossil fuels.

Sales of 'green' cars remain low; is it a problem of fear?

Despite a proliferation of new models and continuing pressure from stricter emissions standards, sales of hybrids, plug-in hybrids, and battery-electric cars so far remain low. Even successful models can only muster a fraction of the sales volumes enjoyed by their internal-combustion counterparts.

Musk ups Tesla Supercharger ante, teases 350-kw-plus charging

Tesla CEO Elon Musk teased a new generation of the company's unique DC fast-charging stations, suggesting that a future "version 3" Supercharger would deliver as much as 350 kilowatts of power. Unsurprisingly, he did it via Twitter, his preferred medium for communicating with the world.