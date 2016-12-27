These were the most researched cars of 2016

Shopping for cars has never been more intimidating for buyers.

Along with hundreds of models from which to choose, there are countless trims, packages, and options awaiting further scrutiny from car shoppers once they've landed on a model—assuming they've even made it that far.

Before crumpling into an exhausted heap on the dealer's lot, we're here to help.

Along with hundreds of reviews and ratings for nearly every new car (there may be a Zamboni or a combine harvester we haven't yet driven), we've also gone into the deep end on packages, accessories, and options to help make carbuying only slightly less difficult than the SATs.

Each year we take a look back at what cars piqued your interest, as measured by your fingertips.

The top cars that you searched for yesterday are the ones that we scrutinize today and tomorrow.

Your list of the most researched cars offers a few surprises:

The world's largest automaker's Swiss Army soft-roader is all things to all people again;

Trucks are big, but the top draw is a surprise;

And, gas prices are clearly at an historic low—only two out of the top 10 are sedans.

Can't wait any longer? Neither can we. Here are the top 25 models, dictated by you:

No. 1: 2016 Toyota RAV4

The RAV4's mission is broad, and it only grew in 2016. A new hybrid model joined the lineup, and Toyota added standard active safety features to place it ahead of the competition in many respects. As one of the best-selling cars in the U.S., the RAV4 manages to be popular with many buyers thanks to its versatility and Toyota's attention to detail. One detail we like? Base LE models are a steal with a low price and many of the same features as top-trim models.

2016 Honda Civic Coupe Enlarge Photo

No. 2: 2016 Honda Civic

Reports of the Civic's demise were greatly exaggerated, it seems. The popular sedan made waves when the latest generation righted some of the last generation's perceived wrongs thanks to a stiff body, good interior space, and a healthy heaping of new technology. For 2016, Honda added a coupe that we liked so much we called it our Best Coupe to Buy 2017. Prefer four doors instead? No problem. We say the mid-grade EX-T is a stone-cold deal; top Touring models could easily wear a luxury badge, too.