Uber self-driving cars, 2016 Honda Pilot, 2018 VW Golf R: What’s New @ The Car Connection

Uber shifts self-driving cars from CA to AZ after governor tweets an invite

After months of not-so-secretly testing its fleet of self-driving vehicles in San Francisco, Uber announced that the public would be able to begin riding in the cars on December 14. That was apparently too much for the California Department of Motor Vehicles.

2016 Honda Pilot long-term road test: handling winter weather

Our long-term Pilot is safely out of the snow belt now, but its short winter stint in the Great White North was just enough to give it a heavy dose of winter.

What's New for 2017: Lexus

With its edgy "spindle grille" look now firmly entrenched in its brand identity, Lexus is turning its sights on making making its lineup live up to the new look. To that end, the big news right now is definitely the upcoming arrival of the Lexus LC sports coupe.

2018 Volkswagen Golf R Enlarge Photo

From Motor Authority: More power and torque for 2018 Volkswagen Golf R

Volkswagen in November provided an early look at an updated version of its seventh-generation Golf. Among the changes in store for the popular hatch is a refreshed exterior, a more advanced infotainment, a new dual-clutch transmission system and, in some models, extra power.

Ferrari J50 might be ‘blueprint’ for brand’s future design

Ferrari’s Special Projects division has built a bespoke supercar to mark the 50th anniversary of the Italian marque’s sales in Japan. You’ll recall Ferrari did something similar in 2014 to mark 60 years of sales in the United States.

Full details on the one-off Ferrari SP 275 RW Competizione

Ferrari’s ultra-exclusive Special Projects division has churned out another bespoke creation for a well-heeled customer.

2015 Volkswagen Golf TDI SE Enlarge Photo

From Green Car Reports:

VW diesel buyback advice: don't strip parts off your car first, judge warns

A settlement for Volkswagen 2.0-liter diesel cars with "defeat device" software was approved at the end of October, and the process of offering buybacks to affected owners is now underway. But it might be a good idea for owners to keep their cars intact during this process.

We're there! Renewables now cheapest unsubsidized electricity in U.S.

Over the past few years, the cost of electricity generation from renewable-energy sources has decreased dramatically. So much so, that renewable energy may have just hit an important milestone, according to one study.

Waits for Tesla service get longer as more electric cars are sold

My 2013 Tesla Model S is now approaching 75,000 miles on the odometer. That happens to be the mileage benchmark for my next scheduled Tesla service. So I called my local Tesla service center, in Paramus, New Jersey, to set up the appointment.