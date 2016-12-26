2016-2017 Kia Sorento, 2016 Sportage recalled for brake light glitch

Last week, Hyundai recalled some 5,600 crossovers due a wiring glitch that could cause trouble when the vehicles were towing trailers. Now, Hyundai's sister, Kia, is recalling more than 10,000 vehicles for the very same problem.

At Kia, the issue affects 2016 and 2017 models of the Kia Sorento and 2016 models of the Kia Sportage. As with the Hyundai vehicles, Kia's problem is rooted in a faulty trailer hitch wiring harness that can cause a trailer's brake lights to malfunction. Specifically, the harness can cause the brake lights to remain illuminated, which makes it harder for vehicles to tell when the Kia is braking. That, in turn, can increase the risk of a Kia being rear-ended.

The problem affects the following models and dates of manufacture:

2016-2017 Kia Sorento vehicles built between October 27, 2014 and August 25, 2016

2017 Kia Sportage vehicles built between December 10, 2015 and August 26, 2016

Kia says that 10,212 vehicles registered in the U.S. will need to be repaired.

Owners of those vehicles will receive recall notices from Kia on or shortly after January 18, 2017. At that time, they'll be able to schedule service with their local Kia dealers, who will replace the dodgy harness at no charge.

If you own one of these vehicles and have questions in the meantime, you're encouraged to contact Kia customer service at 1-800-333-4542 and ask about recall SC142. You can also call the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration's Vehicle Safety Hotline at 1-888-327-4236 and ask about safety campaign #16V862000.