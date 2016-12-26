What's New for 2017: Tesla

2017 Tesla Model X
December 26, 2016

Don't think of Tesla as a car company. It's not, even though it produces vehicles with four wheels and tires that can take you from point A to (an increasingly distant) point B.

Instead, Tesla is a tech company and its products don't exactly follow a model year cadence, except where required by the governments and insurance agencies that need to fill in a number on a form. Tesla updates its products periodically at a rhythm that's almost becoming as predictable (and as hyped up) as Apple.

With that in mind, the biggest change for both the brand's Model S 5-door sedan and its Model X gullwinged crossover is the addition of a 100-kwh battery option that significantly boosts their range (and the price, natch).

2017 Tesla Model S

2017 Tesla Model S

Here's a more comprehensive look at what you'll find in a Tesla showroom this year:

Tesla Model S

  • Currently available with 60-, 75-, 90-, or 100-kwh battery capacities, and optional all-wheel drive for all but the 60.
  • Available with a choice of 75-, 90-, and 100-kwh battery packs. 

___________________________________________

