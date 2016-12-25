What's New for 2017: Rolls-Royce

2017 Rolls-Royce Phantom
December 25, 2016

Life's good at the top—but it doesn't change very often, at least if Rolls-Royce is an indicator of how things are going for the 1 percent.

Although Rolls-Royce still isn't offering (or at least not advertising) a clubbed baby seal interior hide, the brand will do just about anything else you want to one of its cars to personalize it. As a result, changes for Rolls-Royce models tend to be major and not, say, adding a few new options like you'd see on a lesser model.

So, it's not much surprise that the brand's lineup is carried over into 2017 from last ear.

Rolls-Royce Dawn Inspired by Fashion

Rolls-Royce Dawn Inspired by Fashion

Here's a more comprehensive look at what you'll find in a Rolls-Royce showroom this year:

Rolls-Royce Ghost

  • Unchanged.
  • Unchanged—but an all-new model is expected for 2018.
  • No notable changes.

