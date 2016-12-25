What's New for 2017: Audi

2017 Audi Allroad
December 25, 2016

Audi's lineup doesn't grow for 2017, but there are some substantial changes. For one, the brand's strong-selling A4 has finally been redesigned—and the wait was worthwhile. 

The latest A4 may look derivative of its predecessor, but behind its similar facade is one of the most high-tech cars on the market. Not only is it semi-autonomous, but it can even communicate with traffic lights (only in Las Vegas currently, but what happens in Vegas will soon happen elsewhere. 

And at the opposite end of the spectrum, the company's Q7 crossover has also been totally rebooted. The Q7 boasts the same major tech upgrades as the A4 in a much larger three-row package. It's a distant cousin to the Bentley Bentayga, and while you're not quite getting a cut-rate Bentley with the Q7, the two models are both hugely sophisticated.

Elsewhere in the lineup, the A3 and S3 see some substantial updates and the Allroad wagon (which straddles the line between wagon and crossover) has also returned to the lineup, albeit with a new skin and a new look inside and out. 

2017 Audi A4

Here's a more comprehensive look at what you'll find in an Audi showroom this year:

Audi A3/S3

  • Front-wheel drive A3 gains larger 2.0-liter turbo-4 engine.
  • Mildly-revised styling outside.
  • Infotainment upgrades inside.

Audi A4/S4

  • Both models are all-new for 2017.
  • Far more advanced cockpit and technology hidden behind derivative styling.
  • A4 boasts 2.0-liter turbo-4, S4 utilizes new turbo-6. 

Audi A5/S5

  • Carried over before all-new models arrive as 2018s.

Audi A6/S6

  • New Competition package for A6 adds 6 horsepower, numerous styling updates.

Audi A7/S7

  • Lightly-revised styling outside and new wheel designs. 

Audi A8/S8

  • A8 TDI and W-12 dropped.

Audi Allroad

  • Nameplate returns as slightly lifted wagon version of A4.

Audi Q3

  • Unchanged. 

Audi Q5

Audi Q7

  • All-new crossover.
  • Available with a 2.0-liter turbo-4, 3.0-liter supercharged V-6, or a plug-in hybrid powertrain.
  • Slightly smaller outside than predecessor, but roomier inside.
  • Full complement of semi-autonomous tech inside.

Audi R8

  • All-new sports car.
  • Retains mid-engine configuration of predecessor with updated style and more tech-savvy cabin.
  • Initially only available with a V-10.

Audi TT

  • Backup camera now standard.
  • Some minor trim package changes.

 

