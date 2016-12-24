What's New for 2017: Bentley

Would Bentley founder W.O. Bentley roll over in his grave if he knew the brand to bear his name now has an SUV in its lineup?

We bet he'd be quite proud of the Bentayga. It's an amazing vehicle that rides and handles like nothing else on the road—and yet it retains enough off-road capability to please buyers in the Middle East who will undoubtedly hammer one through the dunes in the Arabian Peninsula.

Elsewhere, the company's Mulsanne sees its first update since being introduced more than half a decade ago. A version with an extended wheelbase is on offer, presumably to please buyers in China who prefer to be driven than to drive themselves. The company's Continental GT is set for a redesign in the next year or so, but it receives what's expected to be its last modifications—a small increase in power (because: why not?).

2017 Bentley Bentayga Diesel Enlarge Photo

Here's a more comprehensive look at what you'll find in a Betnley showroom this year:

Bentley Bentayga

Bentley's first-ever SUV.

Includes a massive twin-turbo W-12 engine that helps it sprint to 60 mph in under 4 seconds.

Offers a $160,000 Breitling clock in its dashboard. That's not a misprint.

Bentley Continental GT

GT Speed adds 7 horsepower (to 633) and 13 pound-feet of torque (to 620).

New Black Edition model features its own special interior and exterior styling touches.

Bentley Mulsanne

New extended wheelbase model stretches 9.8 inches longer, with all that additional space going to the rear seat.

Mild styling revisions inside and out.

Updated infotainment system.

Stiffened chassis.

___________________________________________

Follow The Car Connection on Facebook and Twitter.