What's New for 2017: Lexus

With its edgy "spindle grille" look now firmly entrenched in its brand identity, Lexus is turning its sights on making making its lineup live up to the new look.

To that end, the big news right now is definitely the upcoming arrival of the Lexus LC sports coupe. It's the successor to the SC, a model that arrived shortly after Lexus' launch but grew rather plump and unappealing in its second generation (and was named as the worst car by Top Gear). But the LC looks back more to the original SC than its chunky predecessor. The LC will arrive in 2017 as a 2018 model.

Otherwise, the lineup mostly stands pat. The IS receives a very subtle exterior refresh, while a few models see their standard safety spec upgraded with automatic emergency braking and adaptive cruise control.

2017 Lexus NX Enlarge Photo

Here's a more comprehensive look at what you'll find in a Lexus showroom this year:

Lexus CT

A few new paint shades.

Lexus ES

Automatic emergency braking, lane departure warning, and adaptive cruise control now standard.

Lexus GS

Automatic emergency braking, lane departure warning, and adaptive cruise control now standard.

GS 200t gains navigation as standard.

GS F now includes a limited-slip rear differential.

Lexus GX

New Sport styling package added to options list.

Lexus IS

Mildly-revised exterior styling.

Steering wheel controls revised.

Lexus LS

Hybrid model dropped.

Lexus LX

Automatic emergency braking, adaptive cruise control, lane departure alert, and automatic high beams now standard.

Lexus NX

Front-wheel drive hybrid variant discontinued.

Two new paint colors.

Lexus RC

LED headlamps now standard.

Smartphone-based GPS system included with non-navigation models.

New performance dampers standard on RC 350 rear-wheel drive.

Lexus RX

Automatic emergency braking, adaptive cruise control, and automatic windshield wipers now standard.

___________________________________________

Follow The Car Connection on Facebook and Twitter.